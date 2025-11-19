Posted: Nov 19, 2025 9:25 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Bowl for Kids' Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma's biggest feel-good party of the year.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Todd Edwards with Big Brothers/Big Sisters said, "Your Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising efforts will help match our 40+ waiting children with a Big and support our 70+ local active matches." He added, "Pre-register your six-person fundraising team by January 15 to be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card and other great prizes. We will help you set up your fundraising page so you can share it with friends and family via social media, email, or text. You can get started by pre-registering your fundraising team at bfksbartlesville.org ."

The dates are February 27, 2026, and March 5, 2026

Todd encouraged everyone to join their annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising campaign. Funding ensures our mentoring program remains 100% free for volunteers and the children Big Brothers/Big Sisters serve.