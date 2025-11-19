Posted: Nov 19, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man finds himself in the Washington County Jail after failing to cooperate with law enforcement. Ethan Matheny was booked on a felony charge of falsely personating another to create liability. Matheny was also booked on motion to revoke charges.

On Monday evening, it is alleged deputies pulled over a vehicle and made contact with the passenger, later identified as Matheny. Deputies asked what the defendant's name was and he stated "Nicholas Workman."

When running that name through an in-car computer system, the description didn't fit Matheny. Matheny was asked a second time what his name was and he stated "Nicholas Workman." Deputies allegedly asked a third time, saying they were trying to give him a chance to be honest. The defendant then admitted his name was Ethan Matheny.