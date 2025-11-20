Posted: Nov 20, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly throwing a rock at a vehicle.

19-year-old Markell Scott was charged on Thursday with throwing an object on a motor vehicle. Scott also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, Scott allegedly threw a rock at a moving vehicle and shattered the driver’s side window. When authorities approached Scott, he allegedly emitted an odor associated with alcohol and allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly located various drug paraphernalia, marijuana and Xanax.

Scott has multiple pending felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Scott will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Scott has an aggregate bond between each pending charge set at $500,000.