Posted: Nov 20, 2025 2:35 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation first took steps to expand its casino and hotel enterprises to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri many years ago. That hope might be a step closer to reality after the City of Lake Ozark passed two ordinances and a resolution in support of the $100 million casino and hotel.

The ordinances will allow the Osage Nation to begin making infrastructure improvements to the construction site. A resolution was also signed so that a letter of interest will be sent to the Missouri Gaming Commission to support construction of the entertainment venue.

On the Osagecasinoslakeozarks.com website, which was created earlier this year, Osage Casino CEO Kimberly Pearson states the following:

"Osage Casinos is proud of our ongoing work to build a world class entertainment district in an area deeply connected to the Osage Nation. Missouri is our ancestral homeland where the Osage once flourished and we know our economic development effort at the Lake of the Ozarks will be pivotal to supporting the Osage and the local lake area community."