Posted: Nov 21, 2025 7:11 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 7:11 AM

Chase Almy

The Richard Kane YMCA is inviting adults 55 and older and all community members interested in staying active, to a free Senior Fitness Sampler on Saturday, Nov. 22. The event will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. inside the YMCA gymnasium and will introduce participants to a variety of popular senior-focused fitness classes.

Attendees will rotate through 15- to 20-minute sessions of the Y’s signature classes, each led by an experienced instructor. The sampler includes Senior Strength with Donna, Senior Stretch with Bob, THRIVE with Deb, and Gentle Yoga with Meral. Organizers say the event is an ideal way for guests to explore different formats designed to improve mobility, strength, balance, and overall wellness.

The program is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable, movement-friendly clothing, supportive shoes, and bring a water bottle. All class equipment will be provided by the YMCA. The event aims to showcase what the Y has to offer for older adults looking to stay strong, active, and connected in the community.