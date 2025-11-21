Posted: Nov 21, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 1:23 PM

A Tulsa man is facing a felony charge after allegedly allowing an inmate to use his City Tele-Coin (CTC) account to make phone calls that violated a protective order.

19-year-old Imani Harper was charged on Friday with pattern of criminal offenses.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Harper allegedly let another inmate in the Washington County Correctional Facility, allegedly identified as Deontae Hicks, make numerous phone calls and send messages to someone that has a protective order filed against him on four separate dates.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Harper allegedly allowed Hicks make five video calls and one phone call from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

Hicks was charged on Tuesday with stalking in violation of a protective order for allegedly calling and messaging the victim over 150 times.

Harper was convicted on Oct. 1 for possessing a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Harper will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. Harper’s bond will be set at $10,000 once his sentence in the Department of Corrections is up.