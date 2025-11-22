Posted: Nov 22, 2025 2:38 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2025 2:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday evening at the Westside Pub in the 1800 block of SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police say the suspect remained at the scene and was detained without incident. The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to review the circumstances of the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bartlesville Police at 918-338-4001.