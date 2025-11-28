Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Fundraiser Assisting in Wrapping Christmas Gifts

Ty Loftis
Growing Arts Pawhuska is putting on a great fundraiser in Pawhuska over the next two weekends. They will be assisting anyone needing their gifts wrapped from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and next weekend as well. 
 
The cost is just $2 per gift and will be taking place at 213 E. 6th Street in Pawhuska. Growing Arts Pawhuska engages the youth of Pawhuska into the performing arts at a young age.  

