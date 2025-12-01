Posted: Dec 01, 2025 8:00 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 1:18 PM

Evan Fahrbach & Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville Firefighters responded Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of Creek Avenue.

Deputy Fire Chief Barry Campbell gives an update.

Fire crews also responding to an outdoor fire on Sunday on Princeton Drive and were able to extinguish the flames with only minor damage to the home.

Campbell says during the colder months, firefighters respond to more house fires. He gives some tips on how to heat your home safely.

Campbell says residents should change batteries in their home's smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on a regular basis.

ORIGINAL STORY: A significant fire broke out at home in downtown Bartlesville on Monday morning between 8:30-8:45 AM.

The house is located just south of the Frank Phillips Homeland at 414 Creek at the intersection of Creek and 4th.

Reports from the scene say that the fire broke out quickly and no people were injured.

This is a developing story with updates to come.