Posted: Dec 01, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

The Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m., with the theme “Home for the Holidays.” This year’s Grand Marshal is Charlene Dew.

The nighttime parade of lights is expected to feature more than 100 entries traveling down Frank Phillips Boulevard and other streets downtown.

You can listen to the parade on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can watch the parade live streamed on KWONtv.Com.