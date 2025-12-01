Posted: Dec 01, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 10:15 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex on Monday morning.

The commissioners opened bids for road oil and concrete and approved a resolution renewing the Interlocal Cooperative Agreement. The board maintained Vice-Chairman Troy Friddle as the county's representative to the Circuit Engineering Districts (CED) Board of Directors.

The board entered into executive session to interview candidates for an open commissioner's secretary position. No action was taken.