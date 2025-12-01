Posted: Dec 01, 2025 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 10:25 AM

Chase Almy

Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard. Bartlesville Police, Fire, and EMS arrived quickly on scene to assess the situation and secure the area.

First responders treated those involved, though officials did not report any major injuries. The damaged vehicles were cleared from the roadway within a short time.