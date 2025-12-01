News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 01, 2025 12:49 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 12:49 PM
Transition Process Begins to Annex Building
Ty Loftis
In a brief Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was notice given that county offices will begin moving from the courthouse building to the annex. As a result of this, certain county offices will have to close for a brief time. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt says that starts this week.
As Talburt said, they will begin with the treasurer's office and county clerk's office this week, but other departments will be impacted in the coming weeks as the transition continues.
