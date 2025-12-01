Posted: Dec 01, 2025 12:49 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

In a brief Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was notice given that county offices will begin moving from the courthouse building to the annex. As a result of this, certain county offices will have to close for a brief time. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt says that starts this week.