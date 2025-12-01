Posted: Dec 01, 2025 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 12:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met briefly Monday morning to approve a new agreement with OSU Extension Services for county services through June 2026 and also acknowledged a letter designating a new area director after the resignation of Kennedy McCall.

During the update portion of the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle and District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap discussed a new petition circulating for State Question 841 — an initiative to eliminate property tax in Oklahoma.

Both Antle and Dunlap say they have concerns about the lack of a plan to replace funding for county government and public schools.