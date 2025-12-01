Posted: Dec 01, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 1:23 PM

Chase Almy

A warm meal and an open invitation await residents this December at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where Lindsey Adams is hosting a weekly community soup dinner. The free event will take place every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Organizers say the dinner is open to everyone, offering a chance for neighbors to gather, share a meal, and enjoy fellowship during the holiday season. The church encourages anyone interested to stop by, whether in need of a hot dinner or simply looking for community connection.