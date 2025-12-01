Posted: Dec 01, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 1:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly sending threatening messages to someone.

38-year-old Casey Andrews was charged on Monday with intimidating a state’s witness.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Council, Andrews allegedly sent multiple threatening messages to the victim on Aug. 11. Andrews allegedly sent more threatening messages on Sept. 15. The victim has an active protective order against Andrews.

Andrews was charged in February 2024 with a felony for violating a protective order.

Andrews will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.