Posted: Dec 01, 2025 2:15 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

22-year-old Lakell Powell was charged on Monday with assault and battery and two counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Powell allegedly pulled the victim’s hair, grabbed the victim by the face and slapped the victim with an open palm. Authorities allegedly located a red mark around the victim’s right eye and temple area.

Powell was convicted in 2023 with various robbery, conspiracy and firearm related felony charges.

Powell will appear in court again on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $20,000.