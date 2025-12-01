Posted: Dec 01, 2025 6:48 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 6:48 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council moved swiftly through its Monday night agenda, unanimously approving every item before them. Councilors first signed off on routine business, including minutes and monthly claims, before turning to several key actions.

The council approved an $11,000 amendment to the 2025–26 Special Fire Budget, made possible through an anonymous donation to the Dewey Fire Department. The funds will be used for new equipment. Members also voted to set a municipal election for April 7, 2026, where residents will elect city officers.

Additionally, the council approved the appointment of Spencer Magana to the Dewey Economic Development Authority. With no unexpected business brought forward, the meeting wrapped up after brief comments and public input.