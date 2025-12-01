Posted: Dec 01, 2025 7:32 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 7:32 PM

The Nowata City Commissioners held their final regularly scheduled meeting in 2025 on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners heard various reports from department heads and approved a resolution to hold an election on April 7, 2026.

The commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) to distribute escrow account funds. City Manager Melanie Ward detailed what this means.

The commissioners also approved the council meeting schedule for 2026, the holiday schedule for the upcoming new year and approved the installation of a manufactured house on a property on W. Seminole Ave.