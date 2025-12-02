Posted: Dec 02, 2025 9:16 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2025 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Home for the Holidays.” This year’s Grand Marshal is Charlene Dew.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pat Gamble said, "The nighttime parade of lights is expected to feature more than 100 entries traveling down Frank Phillips Boulevard and other streets downtown."

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Wayman White. As for the size of the parade, he said, "The first entry out of the Phillips 66 partking lot will complete the parade route and re-enter the lot with more floats still waiting to leave the gate."

You can listen to the parade on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can watch the parade live streamed on KWONtv.Com.