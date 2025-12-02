News
Pawhuska
Posted: Dec 02, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2025 2:56 PM
Pawhuska Christmas Parade on Saturday
Ty Loftis
The 2025 Pawhuska Christmas Parade takes place at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday in downtown. As always, the chamber of commerce board threw around a few different ideas for a theme and settled on "Candyland."
Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney talks about this year's parade marshal.
Downtown Pawhuska is already lit up for Christmas and McCartney talks about how the parade enhances how great the downtown area really is during this time of the year.
McCartney reminds everyone to get there early, as there will be several downtown shops open throughout the day. For those unable to attend, we will broadcast the parade on 100.1 KYFM and streaming on KPGMTV.com.
« Back to News