Posted: Dec 03, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday morning, a suspect was arrested and charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. This comes after Avery Lomax collided into a vehicle at the intersection of 4th and Choctaw in Bartlesville. Lomax then fled the scene in his van.

An affidavit states the deputy located the defendant's vehicle at a gas station and there was damage consistent with the victim's vehicle. After making contact with Lomax, he allegedly admitted to crashing into the vehicle and not stopping.