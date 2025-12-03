News
Posted: Dec 03, 2025 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 2:16 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Leaving Scene of Accident
Ty Loftis
On Tuesday morning, a suspect was arrested and charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. This comes after Avery Lomax collided into a vehicle at the intersection of 4th and Choctaw in Bartlesville. Lomax then fled the scene in his van.
An affidavit states the deputy located the defendant's vehicle at a gas station and there was damage consistent with the victim's vehicle. After making contact with Lomax, he allegedly admitted to crashing into the vehicle and not stopping.
Lomax will next be seen in court on Friday, December 19. His bond was set at $5,000.
