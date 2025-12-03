News
Posted: Dec 03, 2025 3:20 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 3:35 PM
Freezing Drizzle May Cause Slick Spots Overnight, Early Thursday
Nathan Thompson
Some slick spots on roadways, bridges and overpasses may develop across the listening area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest.
The areas impacted with freezing drizzle are mainly north of Interstate 40. Light snow and sleet may occur later in the day on Thursday.
Stay with Bartlesville Radio for the latest details. We're here to prepare you, not scare you.
