Pawhuska
Posted: Dec 03, 2025 2:44 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 2:44 PM
Pawhuska Christmas Parade on KYFM, KPGMTV.com
Ty Loftis
If you can't make it out to Pawhuska on Saturday for the 2025 Christmas Parade, be sure to tune into 100.1 KYFM with a video live stream available at KPGMTV.com. Our very own Chase Almy and Mary Jane Mashunkashey will be broadcasting live beginning at 5:15 p.m.
This year's theme for Pawhuska's Christmas parade is "Candyland" and the parade marshal is Ronald Eldridge. Thank you so much to our sponsors in the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, American Heritage Beef Company, Pawhuska Hospital, Holden's Septic Service, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory and Abelardo's Mexican Fresh for making Saturday's broadcast possible.
