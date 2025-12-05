Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:34 PM

Tom Davis

A group of 21 Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Oklahoma’s Attorney General requesting an investigation of the state’s COVID-19 response and hospital protocols during the pandemic.

Sen. Randy Grellner, R-Cushing, a primary care doctor who previously served on the State Board of Health, led the effort on behalf of Oklahomans who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“Over the past four years, I’ve heard from residents across my district and across Oklahoma about the deep pain, confusion and loss they experienced during the pandemic,” Grellner said. “Oklahomans saw untold death and despair, and people are still trying to make sense of how the state and local hospitals handled the unprecedented crisis. We’re simply asking for answers and accountability to correct the historical record and ensure the state does not repeat the same mistakes in future pandemics.”

Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle, and Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler, joined Grellner in assembling a coalition of lawmakers calling for a review of COVID-era policies and protocols.

“The stories I hear from constituents make it clear that too many Oklahomans were left without basic dignity during the pandemic,” Jenkins said. “People were cut off from their loved ones, denied choices and left with no explanation for decisions that shaped their final days. We need a straightforward, independent review to determine what went wrong and to make sure no family ever faces that kind of isolation again.”

The lawmakers are asking the attorney general to determine whether actions taken during the pandemic violated state laws or crossed the line of proper authority. In the letter, the lawmakers note that many Oklahoma families are seeking answers because they believe that government decisions and hospital protocols contributed to unnecessary suffering and loss during the pandemic.

“The inconsistencies in how decisions were made during the pandemic raise serious concerns that can’t be ignored,” Shaw said. “When authority isn’t clearly defined and families are shut out of critical moments, we have a responsibility to get answers. A review by the attorney general will clarify where the system failed and what must be corrected to protect Oklahomans in the future.”

To read the full letter, click here.