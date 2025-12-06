District Attorney Will Drake joined KWON’s Community Connection to discuss recent cases, changing laws, and the unique legal landscape in Washington and Nowata counties.

Drake confirmed that dozens of dogs recently seized from a Dewey-area home are now being held at Paws and Claws in Skiatook. The DA’s office is working through the forfeiture process, and the animals could be available for adoption in about a week. He encouraged residents interested in helping to contact the shelter.

Drake also outlined the wide scope of his office’s responsibilities from prosecuting crimes to advising county officials and managing property forfeitures. He noted that changes to state laws, including upcoming crime reclassifications in January, continue to reshape sentencing and prosecution.

Drake addressed ongoing complexities tied to the McGirt ruling, which currently affects only Cherokee Nation citizens in Washington and Nowata counties. He said cross-deputization remains challenging, though the Cherokee Marshals have strengthened coordination in recent years.

Drake said his office strives to resolve cases within a year and urged the public to be patient with inevitable delays. He encouraged residents to report concerns and reach out via the DA Office’s Facebook page or email.