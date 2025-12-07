News
Posted: Dec 07, 2025 11:29 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2025 11:29 AM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Boasts 110 Entries
Tom Davis
The Annual Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade passed through the lined streets of town all lit up on Saturday evening with 110 entries in all.
Here are the winning floats by category:
BUSINESS SPONSORED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO: STC Service and Technology
NON-PROFIT SPONSORED BY FARMERS INSURANCE: Eastern HIlls Baptist Church
CORPORATE SPONSORED BY CLIFF'S FLOORING AND WINDOWS: Musselman Abstract
PARADE THEME SPONSORED BY ADVANCED PODIATRY OF BARTLESVILLE: City of Compassion
OVER ALL WINNER SPONSORED BY BRYAN, LITTLE HALEY AND KENT: Sutterfield Financial
