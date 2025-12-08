News
Nowata County News
Posted: Dec 08, 2025 8:50 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 8:50 PM
Nowata School Board Approves New Messaging System
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata School Board held their final regularly scheduled meeting of 2025 on Monday evening at Nowata High School.
The board heard an update from Jon Humphrey with Stout Construction regarding the latest proposal of bids for projects. The projects are associated with the first proposition from the Nowata school bond this year. The board approved the bids proposed.
The board also approved Apptegy Messaging to replace current messaging platforms that the school uses. Nowata currently uses Apptegy to maintain social media and the school website.
Nowata Public Schools will gradually begin the transition to Apptegy Messaging starting next semester. The platform will cost $2,947 next semester and will cost $13,335 next school year.
The board briefly entered into executive session to discuss the employment of many employees. The board approved the appointment of head basketball coach Derick Ott to Athletic Director.
