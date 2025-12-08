Posted: Dec 08, 2025 8:50 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 8:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata School Board held their final regularly scheduled meeting of 2025 on Monday evening at Nowata High School.

The board heard an update from Jon Humphrey with Stout Construction regarding the latest proposal of bids for projects. The projects are associated with the first proposition from the Nowata school bond this year. The board approved the bids proposed.

The board also approved Apptegy Messaging to replace current messaging platforms that the school uses. Nowata currently uses Apptegy to maintain social media and the school website.

Nowata Public Schools will gradually begin the transition to Apptegy Messaging starting next semester. The platform will cost $2,947 next semester and will cost $13,335 next school year.