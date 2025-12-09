Posted: Dec 09, 2025 5:49 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 5:49 AM

Chase Almy

Christmas a la Cart 2025 returns to Bartlesville December 12–14, inviting guests to step inside four beautifully decorated homes showcasing the warmth and magic of the holiday season. Each stop on the tour offers its own festive personality and décor, giving visitors a close-up look at creative Christmas styling, lavish lights, and traditional touches that have made this event a local favorite for decades. Since its start in 1979, the tour has grown into an annual tradition filled with nostalgia, community connection, and holiday wonder.

In addition to touring the homes, guests can shop exclusive seasonal items throughout the event. The Sugar Plum Gift Shop and Bake Shop will offer handmade goods, sweet treats, décor, and one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts — perfect for holiday shopping or discovering something special for your home. Whether attending with family or grabbing a friend for a festive outing, visitors can expect a warm welcome and plenty of inspiration for the season ahead.

Tickets are $25 when purchased in advance at Moxie on Second, or $30 at the door on the day of the tour. All proceeds from Christmas a la Carte benefit the Bartlesville Civic Ballet, supporting local performance arts and youth dance education. For more information, contact the Bartlesville Civic Ballet at (918) 213-5557 or visit bartlesvillecivicballet.com/.