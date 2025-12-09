Posted: Dec 09, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 1:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to perform lewd acts on minors and robbing someone.

40-year-old Bryan Young was charged on Tuesday with lewd proposals to a child under 16, lewd acts to a child under 16, lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and four counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Young also faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Young and another suspect allegedly brought three minor victims to their residence and allegedly attempted to perform sexual acts with the victims. Young allegedly made proposals to watch the victims perform sexual acts.

According to the Dewey Police Department, Young allegedly admitted to robbing a residence for money related to drugs.

Young will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $600,000.