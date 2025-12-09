Posted: Dec 09, 2025 1:53 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released the crime stats for November. For the month, there were 7,238 calls for service. Of that, 839 phone calls were made to 911.

In total, 266 inmates were housed at the Osage County Jail, 122 cases were reported and 69 arrests were made. There were 18 property crimes reported, 16 domestic disturbances, 10 violent crimes, seven drug related arrests and five assault cases.