Posted: Dec 09, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 1:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to make child support payments.

41-year-old Mickell Richard was charged on Tuesday with omitting to provide for minor child.

According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Richard allegedly failed to pay over $28,000 from May 2012 to February 2025.

Richard has been convicted of multiple felonies in Washington County dating back to 2004. He has been convicted on multiple felony counts of burglary, firearm related charges and drug related charges.

Richard will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.