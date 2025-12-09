News
Posted: Dec 09, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 2:08 PM
Scam Ongoing Across Osage County
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam involving callers posing as deputies. The scammer will call, claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest because you failed to show up for court.
The scammer says you can resolve the issue by making a payment over the phone. Scammers have also contacted family members of those recently booked into the Osage County Jail in an attempt to collect fraudulent payments.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds the public they will never call to request payment over the phone. Additionally, the Osage County Sheriff's Office will never ask for credit card information of any kind to clear a warrant.
