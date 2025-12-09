Posted: Dec 09, 2025 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam involving callers posing as deputies. The scammer will call, claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest because you failed to show up for court.

The scammer says you can resolve the issue by making a payment over the phone. Scammers have also contacted family members of those recently booked into the Osage County Jail in an attempt to collect fraudulent payments.