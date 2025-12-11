Posted: Dec 11, 2025 12:25 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 12:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 33-year-old Tulsa woman is dead after crashing through a construction zone and falling off a bridge on Highway 75 in northern Tulsa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jayme M. Platt was driving northbound Thursday morning in her vehicle near 56th Street North when the vehicle traveled around barricades into the construction area.

The vehicle struck a piece of construction equipment and then continued to the area where a bridge was out of service. Troopers say the vehicle dropped through the open bridge and plummeted approximately 20 feet to the ground.

Platt reportedly died at the scene from her injuries.

OHP continues to investigate the crash.