Posted: Dec 11, 2025 1:50 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 1:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Police Department is offering a free ride service to residents on New Year’s Eve.

The service will be active starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Residents who have consumed alcohol and need a safe ride home can utilize the program by calling the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 and inform the dispatcher they would like to use the Chief’s Safe Ride Home program.

Callers that use the program are asked to provide their location and a member of the police department will be dispatched to take the individual home safely.