News
News
Posted: Dec 11, 2025 1:50 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 1:50 PM
BPD Offering Safe Ride Program for New Year's
Brian McSweeney
The Bartlesville Police Department is offering a free ride service to residents on New Year’s Eve.
The service will be active starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Residents who have consumed alcohol and need a safe ride home can utilize the program by calling the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 and inform the dispatcher they would like to use the Chief’s Safe Ride Home program.
Callers that use the program are asked to provide their location and a member of the police department will be dispatched to take the individual home safely.
« Back to News