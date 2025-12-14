Posted: Dec 14, 2025 1:05 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2025 1:05 PM

Tom Davis

B the Light Ministries announced the arrival of toys for its annual community giveaway, thanking the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program and Dora Smith-Patzkowski for helping connect the organization with the program.

The ministry will host its toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the B the Light Mission. This marks the third consecutive year the organization has participated in a community toy giveaway.

Organizers say the event is aimed at spreading joy and hope during the Christmas season while serving local families in need.

More information at: (918) 288-0009, info@b-thelight.org, or b-thelight.org