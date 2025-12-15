Posted: Dec 15, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 2:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly using someone else’s credit card to purchase items.

41-year-old Angela Austin was charged on Monday with use of a forged or revoked credit card and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a credit card belonging to another.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Austin allegedly used someone else’s credit card to purchase over $1,300 of merchandise from the Bartlesville Walmart from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26. Austin allegedly purchased items worth approximately $130 from TJ Maxx in Bartlesville and a Jack in the Box in Tulsa.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search warrant on Austin’s residence, authorities allegedly located multiple receipts and credit cards that did not belong to her.

Austin will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. She posted a $2,500 bond.