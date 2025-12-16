Posted: Dec 16, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's regularly scheduled school board meeting in Pawhuska, Eric Bledsoe presented the board with its yearly audit. Bledsoe started by saying an adverse opinion was given, but said there was a valid reason for that.

The examination of federal programs and possible material findings is important when looking at a school audit. Bledsoe said everything looked clean in that area.