Posted: Dec 17, 2025 3:32 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 3:32 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is marking a milestone this holiday season with the 50th anniversary of its production of The Nutcracker. Alumni are invited to reconnect, share memories, and even participate in onstage recognition during the performances.

The performances are scheduled for December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Reunion activities will coincide with the shows. Tickets are available through the Civic Ballet website and the Community Center box office.

Beyond the performances, the ballet is seeking donations to refurbish costumes and support its growing repertoire, which now includes three productions annually. Contributions can be made online or mailed to Bartlesville Civic Ballet, P.O. Box 921, Bartlesville, OK 74005. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations are tax-deductible.

More information at https://bartlesvillecivicballet.com/