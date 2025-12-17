News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 17, 2025 12:34 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 12:34 PM
Trash Routes Amended due to the Holidays
Ty Loftis
In light of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, most City of Bartlesville offices will be taking a few days off. This will impact trash routes for those days.
With Christmas and New Year's day falling on a Thursday this year, those who generally have their trash collected on Thursday's will need to have their bins by the curb on Wednesday morning. Trash routes will resume as normal on Friday.
