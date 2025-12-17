Posted: Dec 17, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The signage lining Pathfinder Parkway was installed nearly 30 years ago. To get some needed upgrades, the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center is partnering with the City of Bartlesville to install new nature signs along the trail.

These new signs will feature wildlife photos and educational content to better learn about animals that are native to Oklahoma. Community Development Director Larry Curtis talked about the benefits of the new signs:

"Pathfinder Parkway is one of Bartlesville's most valued community assets, offering miles of scenic trails for walking, running and biking. The updated signage reflects the City's ongoing commitment to improving public spaces and promoting environmental stewardship."