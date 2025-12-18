Posted: Dec 18, 2025 6:55 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

Bville Realty, a subsidiary of Hester Realty Group, acquires Patriots Plaza at 2230/ 2232 SE Washington Blvd and expands operations to become the largest independently owned local Real Estate firm in Washington county and Bartlesville Oklahoma.

In a social media post, Chris Hester, Broker/Owner of Hester Realty & Company states, “I am excited about the growth of our new facilities and ownership of Patriots Plaza Center. Our offices during 2026 be expanding to over 6000 square feet and also have onsite various other operations such as State Farm Insurance, Pro Mortgage, and other well established businesses without our complex.” He added, "We will be the largest locally owned independent Real Estate firm in the area. We are slated to take on over 20 fulltime agents by mid 2026 and room for growth in our new relocated office facilities."

Director of Marketing and Technology, Keri Rowan, and broker/owner Chris Hester, looks forward to being the largest locally owned real estate firm in Washington county.