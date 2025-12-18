Posted: Dec 18, 2025 1:05 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The 2023 film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will be available for release as a hard copy beginning in 2026. The Criterion Collection, which is known for producing culturally significant films, will release the movie on Blue-Ray and DVD in March. As of now, Killers of the Flower Moon is only available to watch on streaming platforms.

Just a few of the features included in this new release include a documentary with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, author David Grann and Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. There are also excerpts from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival press conference.