Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Late Monday evening, Osage County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance shots fired call in the southern part of the county involving a father and son.

Upon arrival, deputies located a subject lying on the floor. They attempted to render medical aid until emergency personnel arrived, but the 24-year old male was pronounced deceased. It was later discovered the son, Cody Teel had recently been released from prison, came to the residence and caused a disturbance. At that time, Teel showed a firearm and was shot by the caller.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the Osage County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

Additionally, early Tuesday morning, Osage County Deputy Andrew Summerlin observed an orange glow when patrolling western Osage County west of Skiatook. Summerlin went into the burning home and was able to get all six individuals out safely, along with their pets. Summerlin was treated for smoke inhalation. No residents were injured.