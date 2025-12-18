Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

It was recently announced that as construction crews begin putting the final touches on the newly built Osage County Annex, a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, January 12. The administration building will be right across from the Osage County Courthouse, which is about to undergo a major renovation project.