News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:58 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Abuse
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting someone.
29-year-old Shadow Frakes was charged on Thursday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Wednesday, Frakes allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim. During the altercation, Frakes allegedly put his arm around the victim and put them in a chokehold. Authorities allegedly spotted red marks on the victim’s upper chest just below the neck.
Frakes will appear in court again on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.
« Back to News