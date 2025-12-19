Posted: Dec 19, 2025 5:37 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 5:38 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville families are invited to celebrate the holiday season with a playful twist at Cookies and Cocoa with the Grinch on December 20. The festive event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Bartlesville, offering a fun and welcoming atmosphere for guests of all ages.

Attendees can enjoy free cookies and cocoa while spending time with the Grinch himself. The event also features photo opportunities and festive fun designed to spread holiday cheer and create lasting memories for families and friends.

The event is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required. Community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy an afternoon of seasonal treats and smiles as the Grinch helps kick off the holiday spirit in Bartlesville.