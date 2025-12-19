Posted: Dec 19, 2025 5:46 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 5:46 AM

Chase Almy

Westminster Orthodox Presbyterian Church will host a Christmas Service of Lessons and Carols on Friday, December 19, offering the community a meaningful evening centered on the story of Christ’s birth. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1001 SE Adams Blvd, and is open to all who wish to attend.

The service will feature a series of scripture readings paired with traditional Christmas carols, guiding attendees through the biblical narrative of the coming of the Savior. From Old Testament prophecies to New Testament fulfillment, the lessons and music are designed to reflect on the hope and significance of the Christmas season.

Following the service, guests are invited to stay for a time of fellowship. Pie and hot chocolate will be served, providing an opportunity for attendees to gather, visit, and continue celebrating the season together in a warm and welcoming setting.