Posted: Dec 19, 2025 9:24 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Friends in Deed Inc. invites you to join the festivities and free Christmas Day Dinner at Adams Blvd Church of Christ from 11:30am to 2:30pm at 3700 Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

To place a delivery order, request transportation or to volunteer, call (918) 914-1152. Please do not call the church.