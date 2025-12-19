News
Local News
Posted: Dec 19, 2025
Friend Indeed Christmas Dinner
Tom Davis
Friends in Deed Inc. invites you to join the festivities and free Christmas Day Dinner at Adams Blvd Church of Christ from 11:30am to 2:30pm at 3700 Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.
Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges on KWON Radio, George Halkiades with Friends in Deed Inc. invited everyone to enjoy the festivities and free Christmas Day Dinner at Adams Blvd Church of Christ in Bartlesville.
To place a delivery order, request transportation or to volunteer, call (918) 914-1152. Please do not call the church.
This is a non-denominational event driven by community volunteers dedicated to preserving the true meaning of Christmas.
