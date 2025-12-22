Churches across the community are inviting families and visitors to come together on Christmas Eve for worship services marking the birth of Christ. From candlelight ceremonies to traditional readings and carols, each service offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the hope, peace, and wonder of the season. Many congregations are welcoming both longtime members and first-time guests to join in these meaningful celebrations.

Several churches will offer multiple service times throughout the day to accommodate families and varying schedules. Candlelight worship, special music, and children’s programming are among the highlights planned for the evening, with some services also available via live stream. These gatherings are designed to provide a reverent yet welcoming environment for people of all ages to observe Christmas Eve together.

Christmas Eve Services include: