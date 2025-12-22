Churches across the community are inviting families and visitors to come together on Christmas Eve for worship services marking the birth of Christ. From candlelight ceremonies to traditional readings and carols, each service offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the hope, peace, and wonder of the season. Many congregations are welcoming both longtime members and first-time guests to join in these meaningful celebrations.
Several churches will offer multiple service times throughout the day to accommodate families and varying schedules. Candlelight worship, special music, and children’s programming are among the highlights planned for the evening, with some services also available via live stream. These gatherings are designed to provide a reverent yet welcoming environment for people of all ages to observe Christmas Eve together.
Christmas Eve Services include:
East Cross Church – Candlelight Services at 4PM, 7PM, and 11PM. All services will be live-streamed.
Christmas is a season of wonder – A candlelight worship service celebrating Christ’s birth with Scripture and familiar carols. Services at 5PM and 7PM.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Christmas Eve service at 4PM.
City Church – Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 2PM, 3:15PM, and 4:30PM. Children ages 0–2nd grade will have City Kids programming, while 3rd–5th graders will attend the main service.
St. John Before the Latin Gate – Masses at 5PM and 10PM, with music beginning 30 minutes prior.
Grace Community Church – Christmas Eve services at 3PM and 4:30PM.
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church – Christmas Eve service at 4PM.
First Baptist Church Bartlesville – Christmas Eve service at 5:30PM.
Hope Presbyterian Church – Christmas Eve service at 6:30PM.
Spirit Church – Christmas Eve services at 4PM and 6PM.
Christ Community Church – Christmas Eve service at 1PM.
Redeemer Lutheran Church – Christmas Eve service at 7PM and 11PM